MeitY announces major AI computing expansion in Pune and Bengaluru
India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) just announced a major push to boost the country's AI computing muscle.
At Tec-Verse 2026, they revealed plans for a facility in Pune with about 3,300 GPUs and a high-performance computing and AI facility in Bengaluru, aiming to keep up with the growing demand for smarter tech and faster AI results.
C-DAC to install 3,300 GPUs
C-DAC will set up a facility in Pune with 3,300 GPUs, while a high-performance computing and AI facility is getting a supercomputer with 30 petaflops of power in Bengaluru.
Plus, at least 3,000 AI accelerators are planned for a new data center at C-DAC's Pune campus, and the G42 arrangement will be used primarily for inference.
The focus is on helping government projects first, then supporting research institutions, innovators and academic institutions.
MeitY will first assess whether adequate domestic computing capacity is being created before considering additional assistance.