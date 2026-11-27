C-DAC will set up a facility in Pune with 3,300 GPUs, while a high-performance computing and AI facility is getting a supercomputer with 30 petaflops of power in Bengaluru.

Plus, at least 3,000 AI accelerators are planned for a new data center at C-DAC's Pune campus, and the G42 arrangement will be used primarily for inference.

The focus is on helping government projects first, then supporting research institutions, innovators and academic institutions.

MeitY will first assess whether adequate domestic computing capacity is being created before considering additional assistance.