Melbourne photographer Luke Fazelas sets Guinness record with pocket obscura
Melbourne, Australia-based photographer and visual arts teacher Luke Fazelas just set a Guinness World Record with the Pocket Obscura, a 3-D-printed cube that's about the size of a US quarter.
This tiny camera uses a classic pinhole and manual shutter to snap photos on photographic paper, giving off serious vintage vibes with its analog experience.
Pocket Obscura launches December priced $45
Inspired by the Kodak Brownie, the Pocket Obscura skips film rolls for photographic paper that you develop by hand before scanning to digital.
It's launching this December for $45, perfect if you're curious about dreamy pinhole photography or just love cool gadgets that fit in your pocket.