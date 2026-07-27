Meta adds Meta AI to Threads DMs to keep users
Technology
Meta just rolled out its AI assistant, Meta AI, inside Threads direct messages. Now you can chat privately with the bot.
Previously, it was only in public posts in select markets.
The goal? To make your experience smoother and keep you hanging out on Threads instead of jumping to other platforms like ChatGPT or Google Gemini.
DM content and mute Meta AI
You can send posts, images, links, and videos straight to Meta AI in your DMs and ask follow-up questions for deeper answers.
If you're not feeling the AI vibe, there are easy ways to mute @meta.ai or hide its replies.
Meta is still testing how the bot interacts in public feeds and plans wider updates soon based on what users think.