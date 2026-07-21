Meta adds parental supervision tools to Threads via Family Center
Technology
Meta is bringing new parental supervision tools to Threads, letting parents keep an eye on how much time their teens spend on the app and set daily limits.
These features are part of Meta's Family Center and aim to help families manage screen time more easily.
Meta adds tagging and silence controls
Parents can block access during certain hours, control who can tag their kids, and even make sure notifications are silenced for teens between 10pm and 7am so late-night scrolling doesn't get out of hand.
The tools launch in the US next week, with a global rollout by the end of 2026.
Threads already offers private accounts and limited content visibility for teens to keep things safer.