Meta adds visible LED and automatic shutoff to AI glasses
Meta just updated its AI-powered smart glasses after people raised privacy concerns.
Now the glasses must show a visible LED light while recording, and if you try to cover it up, the camera shuts off automatically.
Basically, no more secret filming: these changes are all about making things more transparent.
Investigations found human review of clips
This move comes after a lawsuit in March accused Meta of not being upfront about how user data was collected and used.
Investigations found that clips from the glasses were stored and even watched by humans for AI training.
Things got heated after stories like a woman discovering an unauthorized video of herself online in August 2026.
Along with hardware tweaks, Meta is pulling tampering guides and launching campaigns to help people spot when these glasses are recording.