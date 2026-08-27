Meta agrees $12.1-$17.1 billion settlement over kids' mental health

Kids will be limited to 2 hours a day on Instagram and Facebook, with prompts after 15 minutes of use to take breaks.

The apps will block access from midnight to 6am turn off notifications at night and during school hours, and ramp up age checks plus protections against harmful content like bullying or self-harm.

An independent auditor will keep an eye on Meta's progress for the next 5 years.

Other platforms like Snapchat or TikTok might eventually face similar rules if Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube agree to similar terms.