Meta agrees up to $16.7B settlement with US states
Meta agreed to pay up to $16.7 billion to US states after being accused of designing Facebook and Instagram to hook children.
Announced Wednesday, the deal means Meta will have to make some big changes aimed at keeping teens safer online, but it still needs court approval.
Meta 6 month teen curfew, limits
Within six months, teen accounts will get a midnight-to-6am curfew, app notifications will be silenced overnight and during school hours, and daily screen time on Facebook and Instagram will be capped at two hours unless a parent says otherwise.
Parents will also get daily updates on their kid's app use and prompts to review settings.
Meta faces 1 year, decade monitoring
Meta has one year to roll out stronger age checks, switch teen feeds to an offered feed that is not algorithmically personalized, turn off cosmetic surgery filters within four months, and respond quickly within six hours if teens report illegal or offensive content in English or Spanish, at least 90% of the time.
An independent auditor (paid by Meta) will keep tabs on these rules for the next decade.