Muse Spark launch pushes Meta AI app into top 5

Meta 's artificial intelligence (AI) app has seen a massive surge in downloads following the launch of its latest AI model, Muse Spark . The new model is the first release from Meta's Superintelligence Labs. According to market intelligence firm Appfigures, the demand for the Meta AI app skyrocketed from No. 57 to No. 5 on the US App Store within a day of Muse Spark's launch.

Expansion Major upgrade over Llama 4 Sensor Tower, another market intelligence firm, revealed that the Meta AI app witnessed approximately 46,000 US iOS app downloads on April 8, an 87% increase from the previous day. The new Muse Spark model is a major upgrade over its predecessor Llama 4, and it supports multimodal input like voice, text, and images. It can also assist in visual coding tasks such as creating websites and mini-games from prompts.

Features Muse Spark to be integrated into Meta's other platforms Muse Spark is designed to be effective in a variety of tasks, including health-related inquiries and complex scientific questions. It can also launch multiple subagents to address user queries. The model will be integrated into other platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and Meta's AI glasses in the coming weeks. Along with the model launch, Meta AI mobile app and website were revamped with new features for enhanced user experience.

Advertisement

Statistics Meta AI still trails behind rivals Despite the recent surge, Meta AI's app still trails behind those from other top model makers such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini. Appfigures data shows that the Meta AI app has been downloaded 60.5 million times globally across both App Store and Google Play. Of these downloads, 25 million have come this year alone.

Advertisement