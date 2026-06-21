Meta, Amazon and Uber tighten AI spending after bills surge Technology Jun 21, 2026

Big names like Meta, Amazon, and Uber were all in on AI, even tracking who used the most tokens (basically units of AI work) at Meta and Amazon.

But now bills from providers like OpenAI and Anthropic are piling up fast. Uber blew through its annual AI budget in just a few months.

So companies are dialing back and looking for smarter ways to use AI without breaking the bank.