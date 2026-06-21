Meta, Amazon and Uber tighten AI spending after bills surge
Big names like Meta, Amazon, and Uber were all in on AI, even tracking who used the most tokens (basically units of AI work) at Meta and Amazon.
But now bills from providers like OpenAI and Anthropic are piling up fast. Uber blew through its annual AI budget in just a few months.
So companies are dialing back and looking for smarter ways to use AI without breaking the bank.
Companies adopt cheaper AI strategies
Instead of splurging on pricey models for everything, firms are switching things up.
Meta is nudging engineers toward its own tool called MetaCode; Salesforce swapped out token counts for something called "agentic work units."
Experts say using high-end models only for important tasks (and cheaper options for routine stuff) can save up to 90%.
Even with tighter budgets, companies aren't stepping away from AI; they're just getting more strategic about how they use it.