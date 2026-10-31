Meta and OpenAI models need humans for real world tasks

AI models from Meta and OpenAI can browse the web and suggest services, but they hit a wall with real-world tasks like making phone calls or booking appointments.

As Marissa Mayer puts it: "We're relying on the frontier models to give us good suggestions and a good candidate list, but we're checking that over to make sure that we're really delivering the type of service that we can stand behind," referring to how Dazzle funnels certain tasks to human contractors.