Meta and OpenAI models need humans for real world tasks
AI models from Meta and OpenAI can browse the web and suggest services, but they hit a wall with real-world tasks like making phone calls or booking appointments.
As Marissa Mayer puts it: "We're relying on the frontier models to give us good suggestions and a good candidate list, but we're checking that over to make sure that we're really delivering the type of service that we can stand behind," referring to how Dazzle funnels certain tasks to human contractors.
Duckbill API passes jobs to humans
Startups are stepping in to bridge the gap, like Duckbill, which uses an API to hand off tricky jobs to real people so tasks get finished reliably.
Shivani Poddar from Wajo AI says adding human judgment is key for those moments when tech alone just isn't enough.
Privacy also matters here, with strict checks in place as humans help AIs deliver smoother service.