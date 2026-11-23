India now ranks second worldwide for Meta's content restrictions, with about one in five global takedowns coming from here.

The requests came from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and state law enforcement agencies, alongside "enforcement through automated systems" and other legal notices.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also sent Meta an advisory on October 10 that warned Meta to ensure its recommendation systems do not result in the "disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives" and directed Meta to provide context for certain content and exercise "enhanced diligence."