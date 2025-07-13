Meta boosts AI ambitions with PlayAI acquisition Technology Jul 13, 2025

Meta (the company behind Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook) has snapped up PlayAI, a startup known for smart AI voice technology.

The PlayAI team is joining Meta and will work under Johan Schalkwyk, who recently came over from Sesame AI.

This move is all about making Meta's voice features smarter and more natural across its apps.