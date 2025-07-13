Meta boosts AI ambitions with PlayAI acquisition
Meta (the company behind Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook) has snapped up PlayAI, a startup known for smart AI voice technology.
The PlayAI team is joining Meta and will work under Johan Schalkwyk, who recently came over from Sesame AI.
This move is all about making Meta's voice features smarter and more natural across its apps.
The acquisition will enhance user experience in Meta's superintelligence labs
PlayAI's tech will show up in things like AI characters, wearables, and tools for creating audio content—think better virtual assistants or cooler voice effects.
It's part of Meta's bigger push to build cutting-edge AI models at its new Superintelligence Labs led by Alexandr Wang.
Expect more natural and human-like interactions in Meta's apps
Meta wants to make chatting with AI feel way more real—and this buyout is a big step toward that.
With everyone in tech racing to improve their AI game, expect your favorite apps to get some seriously upgraded voice features soon.