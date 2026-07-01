Meta caps free conversation focus use to 3 hours monthly
Technology
Meta has quietly added a monthly cap on free use of its Conversation Focus hearing feature at three hours per month, with a $20 monthly subscription for up to 15 hours through the Meta One Premium plan.
The Verge was first to spot this change.
Paywall frustrates on-device conversation focus users
Conversation Focus, which launched last December, helps you hear people better by boosting voices and cutting background noise, all handled right on the device.
Some users are frustrated that an on-device feature now sits behind a paywall, especially since it works even when you're offline.
Critics are also wondering if more features could end up costing extra as Meta shifts toward subscriptions.