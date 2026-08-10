Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg lays out idea for personal superintelligence
Technology
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just laid out his big idea for AI: he wants everyone to have their own "personal superintelligence."
Picture an AI that's always around, helping you with school, work, health goals, or even your hobbies.
He says these AIs shouldn't be locked away by a few big companies but should be "superintelligence should be personal" so anyone can benefit.
Critics question Meta's credibility on AI
While some like the idea of making powerful AI available to all, critics aren't sure Meta can walk the talk.
They point out Meta's past moves, like blocking competitors, and wonder if the company is really serious about fair and open AI.
As one commenter put it, "The message is compelling; the messenger has a credibility problem."