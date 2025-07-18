Meta continues to poach top talent from Apple
Meta has snapped up Mark Lee and Tom Gunter, two senior AI researchers who recently left Apple, joining their former boss Ruoming Pang at Meta's Superintelligence Labs.
Lee is already on board, and Gunter will join soon.
This hiring spree shows Meta is serious about leading the AI race against rivals like OpenAI and Google.
Why are these people leaving Apple?
Apple's main team for generative AI (think: Siri upgrades and Apple Intelligence) has been losing key talent as Meta rolls out massive pay packages—some reportedly topping $100 million.
Even with Apple offering raises to keep people, the lure of Meta's big money and ambitious projects has been tough to resist.
Lee and Gunter's background
Both Lee and Gunter are heavyweights in the AI world. Lee was a core player at Apple's Foundation Models group, while Gunter spent several years there before a brief stint at another startup.
Their experience gives Meta a real boost as it builds an elite AI team in Menlo Park.