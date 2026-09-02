Meta CTO: Smart glasses recorded people without consent, content deleted
Meta's smart glasses are causing a stir after reports surfaced of people being recorded without their consent.
Meta chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth admitted the issue and said Meta is deleting content and suspending accounts that misuse the glasses.
While the glasses have an LED to signal recording, some users figured out ways to block it.
Meta updates, venues restrict smart glasses
Meta has pushed software updates so the camera stops if the LED is blocked or tampered with, and has started an ad campaign explaining why that little light matters for privacy.
Still, privacy advocates aren't happy, especially since Meta may add facial recognition features.
The controversy has led to new rules: Burning Man now requires explicit consent for recordings, while Basement nightclub in New York has updated its no-photo, no-video policy to explicitly cover smart eyewear, and "anyone bringing smart glasses into the venue, whether wearing them or carrying them in a bag, will be asked to leave and may be permanently banned," and DEFCON has banned smart glasses completely.