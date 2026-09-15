Meta debuts Meta One service with 50+ features, 15 million signups
Technology
Meta just rolled out Meta One, a subscription service packed with more than 50 features to help you create content, boost engagement, and manage your business across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.
Already, 15 million subscriptions and trials have signed up or tried it out since its phased launch.
Meta One pricing starts at $2.99
Aiming to move beyond just ad money, Meta One offers extras like WhatsApp Plus and Instagram Plus.
Subscriptions start at $2.99 a month for single apps or go up to $14.99 a month for creators and businesses. The basics (and essential AI) stay free for everyone.
Meta also plans to add more features soon, including Edits and its AI glasses, to make things even easier for creators and small businesses.