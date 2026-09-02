Meta debuts Muse Voice Transcribe for real-time multilingual speech transcription
Meta just dropped Muse Voice Transcribe, a tool that can turn speech into text instantly in more than 70 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Built by Meta Superintelligence Labs, it not only transcribes live audio but also separates speakers and catches pauses.
The model listens in tiny chunks (80 milliseconds), so everything happens in real time.
Meta API $3 per 1,000 minutes
Muse Voice Transcribe handles long recordings (even over an hour), tweaks its speed for tricky words to keep things accurate, and uses language or keyword biasing to make conversations clearer.
If you're a developer, you can access it through the Meta Model API for $3 per 1,000 minutes of audio.
It's already powering dictation tools like Meta AI for Mac and Muse Code, so chances are you might use it soon without even realizing!