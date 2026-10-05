Meta deploys AI to fight scams on Facebook and Instagram
Meta is beefing up its scam-fighting game with fresh AI tools for Facebook and Instagram.
After blocking more than 159 million scam ads and shutting down almost 11 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram associated with criminal scam centers last year,
Meta's new AI now checks text, images, and context to spot evolving scams, including that global investment scam sweeping across Facebook and WhatsApp right now.
Meta AI targets celebrity impersonators
The latest AI is tuned to catch celebrity impersonators by scanning fake profiles and sketchy bios.
Facebook users will get clearer warnings about suspicious friend requests, especially from strangers with few mutual friends or from other countries.
Over on WhatsApp, you'll get alerts if someone tries to link your account without permission, while Messenger lets you tweak your scam detection settings.
All in all: more ways to stay safe while you scroll.