Meta deploys AI tools targeting scams on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

These upgraded tools scan posts and profiles for sketchy stuff like fake celebrity accounts or bios that don't add up. They also catch dodgy links pretending to be legit sites.

If a friend request looks off (like barely any mutual friends or coming from another country), you'll get a heads-up.

On WhatsApp, you'll now see alerts if someone tries to link your account on another device.

And if you want more control, you can turn off these scam warnings in Messenger's privacy settings.