Meta deploys AI tools targeting scams on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
Meta is stepping up its game against online scams with new AI tools for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
In 2025 alone, they took down over 159 million scam ads and almost 11 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram associated with criminal scam centers, but scammers are still finding ways in, including through recent investment frauds.
Meta flags suspicious requests and links
These upgraded tools scan posts and profiles for sketchy stuff like fake celebrity accounts or bios that don't add up. They also catch dodgy links pretending to be legit sites.
If a friend request looks off (like barely any mutual friends or coming from another country), you'll get a heads-up.
On WhatsApp, you'll now see alerts if someone tries to link your account on another device.
And if you want more control, you can turn off these scam warnings in Messenger's privacy settings.