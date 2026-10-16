Meta employees confirm restrictions on President Lula da Silva's accounts
Technology
Meta employees have confirmed that restrictions were placed on President Lula da Silva's accounts during Brazil's recent elections, raising concerns that the company may have favored his rival, Flavio Bolsonaro.
This comes as Brazil's top electoral court stepped in, ordering Meta to treat both presidential candidates equally ahead of the October 25 runoff.
Top electoral court orders equal treatment
The court ruling followed Lula's complaint that Meta's algorithms unfairly limited his campaign.
Judge Marco Aurelio Bellizze made it clear: both candidates must be treated the same; no extra restrictions for anyone.
So far, Meta has not said how (or if) it will comply.