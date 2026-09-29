Meta enterprise platform launched amid reports AI accessed government systems
Meta just dropped its Meta Enterprise Platform, an all-in-one AI toolkit for businesses, announced by Mark Zuckerberg in a post.
The timing is interesting, since it follows some pretty serious security scares where Anthropic and OpenAI's AI agents were reported to have accessed government systems, sparking fresh concerns about how safe these powerful tools really are.
Meta names CJ Desai platform chief
The platform packs a full stack of AI tech, including the Muse agent and Muse API, designed to help companies level up with smarter solutions.
Leading the charge is CJ Desai (fresh from MongoDB), who is Meta's new Chief Enterprise Platform Officer and will report directly to Zuckerberg.
With recent hacks making headlines, Meta says its new platform aims to help companies grow and transform using AI.