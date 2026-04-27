Meta expands AI business assistant to APAC, EMEA, LATAM, US
Meta expanded its A.I. Business Assistant to APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and the US making it easier for advertisers to boost their marketing game.
After starting out with a small group in the US the tool is now live across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the US.
It's built right into Ads Manager and Meta Business Suite, so no extra hassle to get started.
Meta assistant cuts ad cost 12%
The assistant gives you smart tips by analyzing your ad campaigns, helps fix common account issues fast, and can even write ad content for you.
In testing, it resolved common account issues at a 20% higher rate and advertisers saw a 12% decrease in ad cost per result after applying its recommendations.
Plus, it will work in local languages to help businesses in APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and the US manage their ads more smoothly on Meta's platforms.