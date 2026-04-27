Meta expands AI business assistant to APAC, EMEA, LATAM, US Technology Apr 27, 2026

Meta expanded its A.I. Business Assistant to APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and the US making it easier for advertisers to boost their marketing game.

After starting out with a small group in the US the tool is now live across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the US.

It's built right into Ads Manager and Meta Business Suite, so no extra hassle to get started.