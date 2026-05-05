Meta expands teen safety to 27 EU countries and US

Meta AI flags suspected teen accounts

Meta is using AI to catch underage users, even if someone lies about their age.

If an account looks like it belongs to a teen, special protections kick in automatically.

The company is also working on blocking minors from making new accounts, with plans to expand these safeguards to the UK and E.U. in June.

All this follows growing calls for social platforms to do more for youth safety, including a $3.7 billion lawsuit in the US demanding stricter rules for teens online.