Meta faces scrutiny after Kenyan workers reviewed private Ray-Ban videos
Meta is in hot water after reports surfaced that workers in Kenya had to review private videos from its AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses, including moments where people were undressing, some appeared unaware they were being recorded.
This has sparked big questions about how safe our data really is with wearable tech.
UK ICO contacted Meta, Kenya investigating
The Kenyan workers said they felt uneasy watching such personal footage but felt pressured to ignore their concerns.
After the issue came out, Meta ended its contract with the company employing them, but didn't address claims of silencing those who raised red flags.
Now, the UK Information Commissioner's Office has contacted Meta about the reports, and Kenya's Office of the Data Protection Commissioner is investigating, as more people worry about what these smart devices mean for privacy.