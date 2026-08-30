Meta introduces new teen safety measures on Facebook and Instagram
Meta's judge-approved US settlement adds new safety measures for under-18 users on Facebook and Instagram: think screen time limits, late-night blocks, muted notifications during school hours, and stricter age checks.
The goal is to help protect mental health and curb social media addiction.
But experts say these changes might not fit India's digital world or its regulations.
Experts urge India 'wellbeing by design'
India's data privacy law focuses more on parental consent and banning targeted ads for children, but doesn't really tackle screen time or addiction.
With challenges like shared devices among teens and serious issues like child safety online, experts are urging for an evidence-based "wellbeing by design framework" that actually works for India, instead of just copying what Meta did in the US.