Meta introduces 'Your algorithm' for controlling Facebook feed and Reels
Meta is introducing "Your algorithm," a tool that puts you in charge of what pops up on your Facebook feed and Reels.
Now, you can tell Facebook exactly what topics you want more (or less) of using simple "Interested In" and "Not Interested In" lists: no more endless scrolling past stuff you don't care about.
Facebook users edit topics, block creators
You can tweak your feed by adding or removing topics like travel or tech; check out a "Lately Summary" to see what you've been into recently, and even block posts from certain creators.
If AI-generated or sexually suggestive content isn't your vibe, you can ask for less of it.
Meta hopes this will make feeds feel more personal and fun. Plus, it's a step toward giving users real control over their social media experience.