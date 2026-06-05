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Why Meta is building data center in tents
Six such structures have been set up outside New Albany, Ohio

Why Meta is building data center in tents

By Mudit Dube
Jun 05, 2026
02:46 pm
What's the story

Meta is re-thinking its data center strategy by building facilities in tents, or "rapid deployment structures," as the company calls them. The move comes as part of an effort to speed up the completion of these centers by 50%. Six such structures have been set up outside New Albany, Ohio, according to Michael Thomas, founder of Cleanview, which tracks data center deployments.

Tent strategy

Tent homes for multi-gigawatt data centers

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously revealed his plan to use weatherproof tents as homes for the company's multi-gigawatt data centers. The first five 125,000-square-foot tents were built between April and June 2026. Satellite images shared by Thomas on X show that all structures are now complete. This speedy construction is a key part of Meta's new approach to AI infrastructure.

Innovative approach

Tesla's tent approach for data centers

The idea of building data centers in tents is similar to Tesla's approach when it was hurrying to launch the Model 3. At the same time, 200 megawatts of modular gas turbines power the site, a method commonly used by competitor xAI. Inside these tents, AI chips likely worth billions of dollars will be housed and put to work.

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Challenges ahead

Meta's AI model release delays

Despite the rapid construction of these tents, Meta has struggled to release its AI models to developers. A recent Wall Street Journal report said that while its latest model Muse Spark is ready, the APIs developers need to access LLMs from their applications have been delayed repeatedly. This comes as Meta plans to spend up to $145 billion on data centers and other capital expenditures.

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