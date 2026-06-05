Why Meta is building data center in tents

Meta is re-thinking its data center strategy by building facilities in tents, or "rapid deployment structures," as the company calls them. The move comes as part of an effort to speed up the completion of these centers by 50%. Six such structures have been set up outside New Albany, Ohio, according to Michael Thomas, founder of Cleanview, which tracks data center deployments.

Tent strategy Tent homes for multi-gigawatt data centers Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously revealed his plan to use weatherproof tents as homes for the company's multi-gigawatt data centers. The first five 125,000-square-foot tents were built between April and June 2026. Satellite images shared by Thomas on X show that all structures are now complete. This speedy construction is a key part of Meta's new approach to AI infrastructure.

Innovative approach Tesla's tent approach for data centers The idea of building data centers in tents is similar to Tesla's approach when it was hurrying to launch the Model 3. At the same time, 200 megawatts of modular gas turbines power the site, a method commonly used by competitor xAI. Inside these tents, AI chips likely worth billions of dollars will be housed and put to work.

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