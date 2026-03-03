Meta testing AI shopping tool to take on Gemini, ChatGPT

Meta has started testing an experimental artificial intelligence (AI) shopping tool in the US, Bloomberg reported. The feature is currently only available on desktop browsers when select users visit Meta AI's web platform. If you have access to this feature, you'll see a "Shopping research" button inside the query text box.

User experience The AI can even personalize responses based on user data When asked for product suggestions, the new Meta AI shopping tool displays a carousel of product images and their prices. It also provides links to e-commerce websites and brand information. The AI gives a brief explanation for its recommendation. If it has access to user data like gender and location, it can personalize responses accordingly.

Feature details Users can't complete purchases through the interface yet The new feature from Meta is a major step toward making online shopping more personal. However, it's important to note that users can't complete their purchases directly through the Meta AI interface. Instead, they have to click on the provided links to shop on other platforms. This way, it gives users a chance to explore different options before making a purchase decision.

Advertisement