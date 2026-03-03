Meta testing AI shopping tool to take on Gemini, ChatGPT
What's the story
Meta has started testing an experimental artificial intelligence (AI) shopping tool in the US, Bloomberg reported. The feature is currently only available on desktop browsers when select users visit Meta AI's web platform. If you have access to this feature, you'll see a "Shopping research" button inside the query text box.
User experience
The AI can even personalize responses based on user data
When asked for product suggestions, the new Meta AI shopping tool displays a carousel of product images and their prices. It also provides links to e-commerce websites and brand information. The AI gives a brief explanation for its recommendation. If it has access to user data like gender and location, it can personalize responses accordingly.
Feature details
Users can't complete purchases through the interface yet
The new feature from Meta is a major step toward making online shopping more personal. However, it's important to note that users can't complete their purchases directly through the Meta AI interface. Instead, they have to click on the provided links to shop on other platforms. This way, it gives users a chance to explore different options before making a purchase decision.
Market competition
Competing with other platforms
Meta's move to launch an AI shopping tool comes as no surprise, given the growing trend among tech companies. OpenAI brought a dedicated shopping assistant for ChatGPT just before Black Friday last year, while Google launched its own shopping tools for Gemini around the same time. Perplexity also launched an AI shopping assistant during this period.