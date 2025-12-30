Next Article
Meta just bought Manus, an AI startup from Singapore
Technology
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) has snapped up Manus, a Singapore-based AI startup. This move is part of Mark Zuckerberg's bigger push to make Meta more AI-driven.
Manus built an AI tool that helps small businesses with things like sorting resumes, planning trips, and checking out stocks—basically making life easier for business owners.
Why this matters
Manus was valued close to $500 million earlier this year and pulled in about $125 million annually through subscriptions.
While Meta isn't sharing how much they paid, the deal fits their plan to weave smarter AI into everything they do—and keep up in the fast-moving world of tech.