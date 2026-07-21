Meta launches Instagram AI to detect teen suicide risk
Meta just rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that looks for signs of self-harm or suicidal thoughts in teens' conversations with Meta AI on Instagram.
If the system picks up something worrying, it gets reviewed by a real person before parents are alerted through Instagram's supervision features, so false alarms are less likely.
Meta feature live in 4 countries
Right now, the feature is live in the US the UK Australia, and Canada, with plans to reach more countries by late 2026.
Meta is also developing capabilities to contact emergency services for users at immediate risk and letting parents set stricter content limits on what their teens can see or discuss with the AI.
More than 75 mental health experts have shaped these updates to make sure responses feel supportive and helpful when it matters most.