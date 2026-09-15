Meta launches Meta One subscription bundling Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta just rolled out Meta One, a new subscription that bundles Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp into one package.

It's designed for power users and heavy AI users, with Helen Ma, vice president and head of Meta Subscriptions, saying it's all about giving users "A growing number of people are looking for specialized capabilities that a free product built for billions of users isn't necessarily designed to deliver."

After global testing and over 15 million active subscriptions and trials, it's now officially live.