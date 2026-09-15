Meta launches Meta One subscription bundling Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
Meta just rolled out Meta One, a new subscription that bundles Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp into one package.
It's designed for power users and heavy AI users, with Helen Ma, vice president and head of Meta Subscriptions, saying it's all about giving users "A growing number of people are looking for specialized capabilities that a free product built for billions of users isn't necessarily designed to deliver."
After global testing and over 15 million active subscriptions and trials, it's now officially live.
Meta One pricing ₹79 to $499
Meta One has plans for everyone, starting at ₹79 per month for WhatsApp or ₹99 per month for Instagram or Facebook if you want just one app.
Bundled Core and Premium options add advanced AI tools for things like editing photos or videos (Core from $7.99 in the US ₹549 in India; Premium from $19.99 in the US ₹1,950 in India).
If you're a creator or run a business, there are pricier plans (up to $499) with perks like verified badges and audience insights.
Basically: more features if you're willing to pay.