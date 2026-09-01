Meta launches Muse AI assistant to manage schedules and goals
Technology
Meta just dropped Muse, an AI assistant designed to help with everything from keeping your schedule on track to booking trips and even planning out long-term goals like fitness routines or business projects.
If you're 18 or older and in the US you can try it out through its own app or right inside WhatsApp.
Muse automates scheduling, emails and forms
Muse stands out by handling tasks for you (think organizing your calendar, sending emails, and filling out forms) without needing a lot of back-and-forth.
Meta says it's built on a secure system that keeps your data private.
As Mark Zuckerberg puts it, Muse is all about saving you time so you can focus on what matters most.