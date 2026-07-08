Meta launches Muse image using Instagram public posts by default

Users can opt out via settings

If you want to keep your content out of AI tools like Muse Image, you can set your account to private or turn off "Sharing and reuse" in settings.

Right now, Muse Image is built into Instagram Stories for users in the US and in some territories to WhatsApp, with plans to roll out the AI functionality on Facebook soon.

Meta says Muse Image has built-in safeguards against creating harmful or inappropriate content.

Plus, a video version called Muse Video is coming up next: details still under wraps.