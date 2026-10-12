Meta launches Muse Wonder AI with $20 and $100 subscriptions

Muse Wonder (codenamed "Watermelon") helps your assistant handle tasks better: think better at tasks like booking dinner reservations and checking for availabilities, and trying other approaches instead of stalling.

It also comes with extra cybersecurity features for the paid model for now.

The Muse app has shot up Apple's App Store charts, but there have been some user concerns about message security; Meta has disputed those complaints but is working on better user education.