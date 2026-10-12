Meta launches Muse Wonder AI with $20 and $100 subscriptions
Meta just dropped Muse Wonder, its latest artificial intelligence model designed to make digital assistants on the Muse app smarter and more reliable.
The subscription costs $20 or $100 a month, and it's part of Meta's push to move beyond ads by offering more useful AI-powered tools.
Meta's Muse Wonder enhances assistant capabilities
Muse Wonder (codenamed "Watermelon") helps your assistant handle tasks better: think better at tasks like booking dinner reservations and checking for availabilities, and trying other approaches instead of stalling.
It also comes with extra cybersecurity features for the paid model for now.
The Muse app has shot up Apple's App Store charts, but there have been some user concerns about message security; Meta has disputed those complaints but is working on better user education.
Meta's Muse Code offers $50/$200 plans
Developers can tap into the advanced Muse Wonder Full version through a separate subscription to the company's software engineering focused Muse Code AI agent under a $50 or $200 a month subscription plan, plus there's a Meta Model API for wider use.
Pricing is competitive with other big names like OpenAI and Anthropic.