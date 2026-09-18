Meta launches parental supervision on Threads through Family Center
Meta just rolled out a parental supervision feature for Threads, letting parents keep tabs on their teen's activity and manage safety settings through the Family Center.
The update is designed to make Threads safer for teens, especially as online child safety has become a major concern.
Parents can set limits on Threads
With these new tools, parents can set daily time limits, put accounts in sleep mode at night, and tweak privacy options.
Notifications can be muted and auto-replies turned on from 10pm to 7am.
Plus, teen accounts now start out private with content limits by default, and teens under 16 can be prevented from changing certain safety settings.
Parents can adjust these settings even further if they want.
Meta will report CSAM to India
Meta's move comes as it faces more pressure over child safety online.
The company says it will report child safety matters, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), directly to India's cybercrime portal, aiming to provide parents with helpful tools to support their teens across Meta's apps and enhance online child safety.