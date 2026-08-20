Meta launches Startup School September 1 for 200 Indian brands
Meta just launched the Meta Startup School, a three-month program starting September 1 for 200 young consumer brands in India.
The goal? Help startups sharpen their marketing, boost customer reach, and grow revenue using Meta's ad tools and AI.
If your brand has some early traction, this could be your shot to learn from the pros.
Venture capital advice and complimentary consultations
Selected startups get free expert sessions, hands-on advice from venture capital firms (like Fireside Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners), and three months of complimentary consultation from agency partners, without retainer fees.
The program wraps with a demo day where you can show off your progress to investors and connect with other founders.
Applications are open now on Meta's official site. Just make sure you're not directly managed by Meta or already working with an agency.