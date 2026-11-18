Meta launches surprise Black Friday sale on Meta AI glasses
Meta just dropped a surprise Black Friday sale on several Meta AI glasses, including Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta models, with discounts from 15% to 25% on select styles like the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen. 2) and Oakley Meta HSTN.
Prices start at $254 for Meta Glasses styles, while Ray-Ban Meta (Gen. 2) starts at $284 after you add it to your cart.
Heads up though, newer models like the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen. 3) aren't part of this sale.
Meta glasses include Muse AI
All discounted models run on Meta's own OS and feature the Muse AI companion, plus built-in cameras for hands-free photos and videos. Prescription lenses are also 25% off.
The Oakley Meta Vanguard stands out for its durability and battery life, making it a solid pick for athletes or anyone on the go.
With this move, Meta is definitely stepping up its game in the smart glasses scene.