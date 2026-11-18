Meta just dropped a surprise Black Friday sale on several Meta AI glasses, including Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta models, with discounts from 15% to 25% on select styles like the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen. 2) and Oakley Meta HSTN.

Prices start at $254 for Meta Glasses styles, while Ray-Ban Meta (Gen. 2) starts at $284 after you add it to your cart.

Heads up though, newer models like the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen. 3) aren't part of this sale.