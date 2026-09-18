Meta launches Threads parental controls across Asia-Pacific amid safety concerns
Technology
Meta just launched fresh parental controls for Threads users across Asia-Pacific, aiming to help parents keep an eye on how their teens use the app.
This update comes as concerns about online safety for young people keep growing, and governments push for stricter rules.
Parents can monitor and limit Threads
Parents can now see how much time their teens spend on Threads, set daily usage limits, and even block access during certain hours.
These tools build on Meta's existing Teen Accounts features, letting parents adjust privacy settings, manage tagging, and control sleep mode.
Meta says it'll keep expanding these options.