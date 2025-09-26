Meta may use Google Gemini to boost its ads business

Meta is in talks with Google Cloud to use its Gemini models, The Information reported. The potential partnership could help enhance Meta's advertising capabilities. Employees at the company have suggested fine-tuning Google's Gemini and Gemma models with their ad data for better targeting. This comes as a major move from Meta, which has struggled to scale its own AI tech despite investing heavily in it.

Partnership potential No guarantee of formal agreement yet The talks between Meta and Google Cloud are still in their early stages, The Information reported. However, there's no guarantee that these discussions will lead to a formal agreement. Both Alphabet and Meta have not commented on the matter yet. This possible collaboration highlights Meta's willingness to explore external solutions to improve its ad business instead of solely relying on its in-house models.

AI struggles Meta's struggle to scale its own AI tech Meta's interest in Google's AI models highlights the company's struggle to scale its own artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This is despite the billions of dollars it has invested in research, infrastructure, and talent. The move also shows how even tech giants like Meta can face challenges when trying to develop their own advanced technologies.