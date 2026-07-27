Meta pauses plan to add rate limits to conversation focus
Technology
Meta has decided to hold off on adding rate limits to Conversation Focus, a feature on its smart glasses that helps make speech clearer with AI.
The plan sparked criticism since Conversation Focus works offline and doesn't really need restrictions.
For now, users can keep using the feature freely while Meta rethinks its approach.
Backlash over conversation focus amid lawsuit
Conversation Focus is especially important for people with hearing impairments, so limiting access hit a nerve among those who rely on it.
The backlash also comes as Meta faces a lawsuit about its AI allegedly targeting employees on medical, parental, or family leave during layoffs, raising bigger questions about how the company handles accessibility and fairness in tech.