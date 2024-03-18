Next Article

The upcoming Quest 3s could feature as many as six tracking sensors

Leak reveals specs of Meta's more affordable Quest 3 headset

By Akash Pandey 07:23 pm Mar 18, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Meta is working on Quest 3s, according to the X user @Lunayian, who has shared the images from a Meta User Research meeting conducted via Zoom. The leak reveals key specifications of the speculated VR headset and offers a side-by-side design comparison, providing a comparative analysis between Quest 3 and Quest 3s. The upcoming wearable will be a budget-friendly alternative to Quest 3. However, the cost-effective device might come with fewer features.

Design and storage

Quest 3s will be more compact

The Quest 3s is anticipated to have a lower resolution, offering 1920x1832 pixels with 20PPD, against Quest 3's 2208x2064 pixels with 25.5 PPD. The design comparison also suggests that Quest 3s could be more compact. While the current Quest 3 has three sensor cutouts up front, the upcoming Quest 3s could feature as many as six sensors, potentially boosting its tracking capabilities. However, it'll provide half the internal storage capacity of Quest 3 at 256GB.

Insights

Will it be a budget-friendly VR headset?

Although the latest developments suggest a budget-friendly VR headset is in development, it's crucial to remember that these details are based on unofficial reports and should be considered speculative until officially confirmed by Meta. The reduced resolution and internal storage, along with the more compact size of the Quest 3s, indicate cost-saving measures, making it more affordable compared to Quest 3.