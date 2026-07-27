Meta ran thousands of AI nudify ads on its platforms
Meta's Instagram and Facebook showed thousands of ads for AI "nudify" apps this year, which use artificial intelligence to create explicit images by combining faces with nude bodies.
Some of these apps even crossed serious lines, including reports of AI-generated child pornography.
The ads were later removed by Meta, but critics say they acted too late and put profits ahead of user safety.
GatherOne suspends new nudify app ads
GatherOne Inc. one of Meta's official ad agents in China, says it followed all rules but has now suspended new nudify app ads and cut off services flagged for illegal content.
One app called BAfter was pulled from Google Play after allegations surfaced.
While Meta has banned several nudify apps for good, Google hasn't commented yet, even though those apps collectively have been downloaded more than 2.5 million times globally.