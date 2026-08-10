Meta releases Muse Glimmer AI to help US developers
Meta just dropped Muse Glimmer AI, a new model designed to help US developers build smarter tools with open-source tech.
They're also planning in the coming weeks to open the weights for a version of Muse Spark 1.2.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg is encouraging fewer regulatory hurdles so American developers can stay ahead in the global AI race.
Chinese AI gains ground in US.
With Chinese AI models like DeepSeek and models from Alibaba gaining ground in the US thanks to their price and performance, Meta wants to give homegrown talent an edge.
Zuckerberg says tough regulations are holding US companies back, while security concerns have led Washington to restrict Chinese AI use in government systems, with DeepSeek barred from US intelligence-community systems and considering even tighter rules.