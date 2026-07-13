Meta removes Muse image from Instagram after privacy complaints
Technology
Meta has pulled the plug on Muse Image, its AI image generator for Instagram, after a wave of privacy complaints.
The tool auto-enrolled public accounts and let people create images using others' content without asking first.
On July 10, Meta admitted it "missed the mark" and decided to remove the feature.
Creators and users criticize default opt-in
Many users struggled to turn off Muse Image, with settings sometimes switching back on by themselves.
Creators and groups like SAG-AFTRA called the tool "unwise," worried about personal images being used for face or voice cloning without consent.
The whole episode has fueled criticism of default opt-in practices.