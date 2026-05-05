Meta rolls out AI tool to remove users under 13
Technology
Meta just rolled out an AI tool designed to spot users under 13 on Facebook and Instagram and remove them.
The system checks things like height, bone structure, photos, bios, comments, and even how you interact with others (no facial recognition involved, just pattern spotting).
Meta tightens detection, expands 'Teen Accounts'
Meta is also getting better at picking up clues like birthdays or school mentions in posts and bios.
Plus, its stricter "Teen Accounts" settings, like default private profiles and limited DMs, are expanding to more countries after a big fine over child safety issues.