Meta's new tool fails to identify cropped AI images

Tool details

Detection tool recognizes Muse Image creations, even when cropped

Meta claims its preview detection tool can recognize its own AI-generated images, even when cropped. This is done through an invisible watermarking system called Content Seal. The system is embedded in every image generated by Muse Image and is intended to help users confirm if it was created by Meta's AI models. However, the company acknowledged that while the watermark is designed to survive common edits, it could be lost if an image is heavily cropped.