Meta's Muse launches on iPad, Windows version is still awaited

Muse is one of many consumer-facing AI agents that lets users manage their online lives.

It can handle everything from emails, meetings, and bills to tasks like booking reservations or ordering groceries.

With the iPad launch, Meta has expanded Muse's capabilities by adding several new "connectors." These include small business-focused tools like Asana, Canva, Dropbox, Figma, QuickBooks, GitHub, Klaviyo, and Zoom as well as Meta ad accounts.