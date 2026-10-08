Meta's Muse launches on iPad, Windows version is still awaited
What's the story
Meta has launched its Muse AI assistant as a dedicated app for iPad, just a month after the same was made available for iPhone. The move comes as part of Meta's aggressive push into the AI space. Since its launch in September, Muse has been downloaded over 6.6 million times across iOS and Android platforms, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
Functionality
Muse can now integrate with tools like Asana and Canva
Muse is one of many consumer-facing AI agents that lets users manage their online lives.
It can handle everything from emails, meetings, and bills to tasks like booking reservations or ordering groceries.
With the iPad launch, Meta has expanded Muse's capabilities by adding several new "connectors." These include small business-focused tools like Asana, Canva, Dropbox, Figma, QuickBooks, GitHub, Klaviyo, and Zoom as well as Meta ad accounts.
Retail integration
Muse can now shop on websites like Walmart and others
Along with the new connectors, Meta has also added support for more retail partners. These include Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Walmart, and Wayfair.
The addition of these retailers allows Muse to shop on their sites and complete transactions on behalf of users.
However, as this technology is still in its early stages, there may be some issues where websites mistake agents for bots and block their access.
Tech solution
Meta working on a tech solution to tackle access issues
To tackle these access issues, Meta is working with industry partners on a tech solution.
The proposed open standard would allow personal AI agents to identify themselves to businesses, helping them differentiate between genuine bots and malicious ones.
This move shows Meta's commitment toward making its AI technology more reliable and user-friendly in the future.
Windows update
Muse coming soon to Windows PCs
Microsoft has announced that Muse is coming to Windows PCs as a native app.
Pavan Davuluri, Microsoft's executive VP of Windows and Devices, made the announcement during the company's Windows and Surface event.
However, neither Microsoft nor Meta has revealed a release date, leaving Windows as the biggest platform still waiting for Muse.
The native app will bring Windows users closer to the experience Mac users have had since Meta released Muse for Mac on September 17.