Threads is now available on iPads
What's the story
Meta's microblogging platform, Threads, has finally made its way to the iPad. The app was previously only available on smartphones and desktops. The new version of Threads for iPad is optimized for portrait mode and doesn't offer a multi-column layout in landscape mode like its web counterpart. Instead, it focuses on a single-column layout of the main feed with options to swipe right/left for search and feeds menu, respectively.
Feature addition
Cashtags are now available on Threads
Along with the iPad version, Threads has also introduced a new feature: cashtags.
The stock-tracking tool, borrowed from X, lets users track live share information.
Cashtags are special tags that start with a dollar sign ($) followed by a ticker symbol. Clicking on a cashtag takes you to discussions around that particular stock.
Enhanced functionality
Live stock quotes and charts
To improve the user experience, Threads is also adding live stock quotes, charts, and other context at the top of each cashtag's page.
When searching for a specific cashtag, autocomplete search results will show the current price of the stock and its percentage change.
The feature currently supports stocks listed on NYSE and Nasdaq as well as ETFs and cryptocurrencies.
User attraction
Cashtags could help Threads compete with X
The introduction of cashtags is part of Threads' broader strategy to take on X.
The platform is not just a space for conversations on different topics but also a source for real-time news and information.
This feature could attract traders and investors who usually rely on X for stock-related discussions.