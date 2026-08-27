Meta sets 2-hour daily Instagram and Facebook limits for teens
Meta is rolling out fresh safety rules for teens on Instagram and Facebook after a big settlement with attorneys general across the US.
The main change? Teens will soon have a two-hour daily time limit, aimed at curbing endless scrolling and making social media less addictive.
Meta enacts privacy and safety defaults
Most features will be locked between midnight and 6am and Te**ens won't receive push notifications by default between 8am and 3pm except for direct messages and alerts about their account security or safety.
* * Teens' accounts will default to private, feeds can be switched to non-personalized, and stricter age checks are coming in.
Teens will have the option to turn off autoplay, like counts are hidden, beauty filters get tighter controls, and the platforms will step in to limit contact with suspicious adults.
Most of these protections are required to remain in place for at least 10 years, though New Mexico and Florida are excluded.
Parents can still choose to extend screen time if they want.