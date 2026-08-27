Meta sets 2-hour daily Instagram and Facebook limits for teens

Most features will be locked between midnight and 6am and Te**ens won't receive push notifications by default between 8am and 3pm except for direct messages and alerts about their account security or safety.

* * Teens' accounts will default to private, feeds can be switched to non-personalized, and stricter age checks are coming in.

Teens will have the option to turn off autoplay, like counts are hidden, beauty filters get tighter controls, and the platforms will step in to limit contact with suspicious adults.

Most of these protections are required to remain in place for at least 10 years, though New Mexico and Florida are excluded.

Parents can still choose to extend screen time if they want.